EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 154,455 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 781.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,455 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $278,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 8,455,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063,227. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

