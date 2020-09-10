EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.36. 8,863,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of -215.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

