EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.18. 830,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,311. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $609.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

