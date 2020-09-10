EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. 13,414,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993,629. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

