EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.91. 1,668,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

