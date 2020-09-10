EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 15,892,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,426,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

