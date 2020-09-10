EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. 22,671,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,898,090. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.