EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

