EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

SBUX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

