EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,569 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,869,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,026,453. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

