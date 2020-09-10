EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 551,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 113,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,720. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

