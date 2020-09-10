EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,677 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,464. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

