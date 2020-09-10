EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.18. 5,369,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

