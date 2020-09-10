EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37,635 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,296,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

