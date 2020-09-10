EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,786,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.32. 1,665,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.