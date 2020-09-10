EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 9,268,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,095,694. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

