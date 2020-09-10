Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Esstra Industries Inc (CVE:ESS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.40. Esstra Industries shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $938,000.00 and a PE ratio of -100.00.

Esstra Industries Company Profile (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

