Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $19,471.19 and approximately $597.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.18 or 0.05137147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,605,481 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

