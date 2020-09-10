Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.46. 136,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 343,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $99.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%.

In related news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $56,331.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,684,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 674,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

