Everus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,427.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. Everus has a market cap of $19.97 million and $4,427.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.66 or 0.05115562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053168 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,026 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

