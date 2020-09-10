EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.24

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 60678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.