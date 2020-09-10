Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 25,792,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,319,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

