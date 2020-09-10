Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,653 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Facebook worth $897,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.09. 24,772,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,904,502. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

