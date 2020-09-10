Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. 22,671,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,898,090. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

