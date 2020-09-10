Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

