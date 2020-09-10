Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $159.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

