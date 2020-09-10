Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $23.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,547.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,469. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,549.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

