Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 13,904,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $59.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

