Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $192.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

