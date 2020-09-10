Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 33,383,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,214,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.