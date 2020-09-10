Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.49 on Wednesday, hitting $360.03. 2,624,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,199. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

