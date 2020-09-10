Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,574 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,019,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,186,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.