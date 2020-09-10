Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $245.57. 2,244,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,810. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

