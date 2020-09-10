Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,658 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

