Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,464. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

