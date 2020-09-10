Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 46,425 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 1.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 148,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,071. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

