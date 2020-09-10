Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

