Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,279 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 672.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 12,640,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,028,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

