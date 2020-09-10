Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.37. 1,010,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,465. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.