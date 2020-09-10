Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,027. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

