Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. 514,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,308. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.