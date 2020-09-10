Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 1,964,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

