Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,483 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 871,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,113. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

