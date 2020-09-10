Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

