Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,994,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,494,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 231,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 194,523 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,405. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66.

