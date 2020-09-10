Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $108.51 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,890 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for about 5.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $108,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.