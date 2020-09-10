Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $38.53 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Northern Trust worth $38,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

