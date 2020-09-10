Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.12. 12,825,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,188,980. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20.

