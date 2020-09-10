Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,781,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $15,109,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,701 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

