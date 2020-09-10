Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,553,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.